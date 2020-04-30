COVID-19 is Impacting the Resins in Automotive Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Resins in Automotive Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Resins in Automotive Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Resins in Automotive Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Resins in Automotive Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Resins in Automotive Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Resins in Automotive market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Resins in Automotive Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Resins in Automotive Market: Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Braskem, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, Daicel Polymer Ltd, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LANXESS

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Resins in Automotive Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Resins in Automotive Market Segmentation By Product: Polycarbonate (PC), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide, Other

Global Resins in Automotive Market Segmentation By Application: Conventional/Traditional Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Resins in Automotive Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Resins in Automotive Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Resins in Automotive Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Resins in Automotive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Resins in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polycarbonate (PC)

1.4.3 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

1.4.4 Polyethylene (PE)

1.4.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.4.6 Polypropylene (PP)

1.4.7 Polyamide

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Resins in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Conventional/Traditional Vehicles

1.5.3 Electric Vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Resins in Automotive Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Resins in Automotive Industry

1.6.1.1 Resins in Automotive Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Resins in Automotive Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions

1.6.4 Proposal for Resins in Automotive Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Resins in Automotive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Resins in Automotive Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Resins in Automotive Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Resins in Automotive, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Resins in Automotive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Resins in Automotive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Resins in Automotive Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Resins in Automotive Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Resins in Automotive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Resins in Automotive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Resins in Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Resins in Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Resins in Automotive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Resins in Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Resins in Automotive Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Resins in Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Resins in Automotive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Resins in Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Resins in Automotive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Resins in Automotive Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Resins in Automotive Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Resins in Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Resins in Automotive Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Resins in Automotive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Resins in Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Resins in Automotive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Resins in Automotive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Resins in Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Resins in Automotive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Resins in Automotive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Resins in Automotive Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Resins in Automotive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Resins in Automotive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Resins in Automotive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Resins in Automotive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Resins in Automotive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Resins in Automotive by Country

6.1.1 North America Resins in Automotive Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Resins in Automotive Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Resins in Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Resins in Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Resins in Automotive by Country

7.1.1 Europe Resins in Automotive Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Resins in Automotive Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Resins in Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Resins in Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Resins in Automotive by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Resins in Automotive Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Resins in Automotive Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Resins in Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Resins in Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Resins in Automotive by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Resins in Automotive Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Resins in Automotive Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Resins in Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Resins in Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Resins in Automotive by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Resins in Automotive Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Resins in Automotive Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Resins in Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Resins in Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

11.1.1 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation Resins in Automotive Products Offered

11.1.5 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation Recent Development

11.2 BASF SE

11.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF SE Resins in Automotive Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF SE Recent Development

11.3 Borealis AG

11.3.1 Borealis AG Corporation Information

11.3.2 Borealis AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Borealis AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Borealis AG Resins in Automotive Products Offered

11.3.5 Borealis AG Recent Development

11.4 Braskem

11.4.1 Braskem Corporation Information

11.4.2 Braskem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Braskem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Braskem Resins in Automotive Products Offered

11.4.5 Braskem Recent Development

11.5 Celanese Corporation

11.5.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Celanese Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Celanese Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Celanese Corporation Resins in Automotive Products Offered

11.5.5 Celanese Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Covestro AG

11.6.1 Covestro AG Corporation Information

11.6.2 Covestro AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Covestro AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Covestro AG Resins in Automotive Products Offered

11.6.5 Covestro AG Recent Development

11.7 Daicel Polymer Ltd

11.7.1 Daicel Polymer Ltd Corporation Information

11.7.2 Daicel Polymer Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Daicel Polymer Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Daicel Polymer Ltd Resins in Automotive Products Offered

11.7.5 Daicel Polymer Ltd Recent Development

11.8 DuPont

11.8.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.8.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 DuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 DuPont Resins in Automotive Products Offered

11.8.5 DuPont Recent Development

11.9 Evonik Industries AG

11.9.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

11.9.2 Evonik Industries AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Evonik Industries AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Evonik Industries AG Resins in Automotive Products Offered

11.9.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

11.10 Exxon Mobil Corporation

11.10.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Resins in Automotive Products Offered

11.10.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Resins in Automotive Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Resins in Automotive Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Resins in Automotive Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Resins in Automotive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Resins in Automotive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Resins in Automotive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Resins in Automotive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Resins in Automotive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Resins in Automotive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Resins in Automotive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Resins in Automotive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Resins in Automotive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Resins in Automotive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Resins in Automotive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Resins in Automotive Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Resins in Automotive Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

