Covid-19 Impact: What Does The Future Hold For US Tissue Market (At Home & Away From Home): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)



The U.S. tissue production volume is anticipated to reach 10,227 thousand tons in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.76%, for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing population, upsurge in disposable income and rising millennial population are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by growing competition, hand dryer utilization, oversupply and quality control. A few notable trends include increasing tissue per capita consumption, growing e-commerce penetration, sanitation improvements, new technologies and lifestyle changes.

The major properties of tissue paper include absorbency, thickness (bulk), brightness, stretch, basis weight, appearance and comfort. Tissue paper products are broadly classified into two categories: Converted (at-home and away-from home products i.e. napkin, bathroom tissue, toweling, facial tissue, wipes and other similar sanitary product) and Parent Roll (sold to independent converters or between companies for further processing). The sub-categories of tissue papers can further be classified into ultra-premium, premium and economical (value) products; according to their pricing.

At-home tissue products are the most consumer tissue products and are growing owing to factors such as low cost options, development of high quality tissues and change in lifestyle.

Improvements in manufacturing technology, availability of raw materials and rising number of investments in tissue market, government support, increasing tissue production capacities, steady rise of GDP and quality up gradation for new tissue product specification have driven the U.S. tissue production.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. tissue market, segmented on the basis of product types i.e. Converted and Unconverted (Parent Roll) Tissues.

The major regional market i.e. the U.S. has been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. The Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, Kruger Products L.P. and Hengan International Group Company Ltd are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

