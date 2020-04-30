COVID-19 impact On Patient Monitoring Devices Industry 2020|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc

Europe patient monitoring devices market is registering a Substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the dearth of expert healthcare professionals and growing occurrences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle variations.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe patient monitoring devices market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Nonin., Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., and others.

Market Drivers

Dearth of expert healthcare professionals is contributing to the growth of the market

Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market

Surge in ageing population is propelling the growth of the market

Growing occurrences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle variations is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of appropriate reimbursement is restricting the growth of the market.

Strict regulatory framework is hindering the growth of the market

Conflict from the healthcare industry professional towards the implementation of patient monitoring devices is hampering the growth of the market

