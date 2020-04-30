COVID-19 impact On Patient Monitoring Devices Industry 2020|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc
Europe patient monitoring devices market is registering a Substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the dearth of expert healthcare professionals and growing occurrences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle variations.
The market insights and market analysis about healthcare industry made available in this Patient Monitoring Devices market research report are rooted upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can depend confidently. With the specific and high-tech information provided in this report, businesses can get idea about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product which is already present in the market. This Patient Monitoring Devices report provides an actionable market insight to the clients with which they can create sustainable and profitable business strategies.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe patient monitoring devices market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Nonin., Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., and others.
Market Drivers
- Dearth of expert healthcare professionals is contributing to the growth of the market
- Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market
- Surge in ageing population is propelling the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Lack of appropriate reimbursement is restricting the growth of the market.
- Strict regulatory framework is hindering the growth of the market
- Conflict from the healthcare industry professional towards the implementation of patient monitoring devices is hampering the growth of the market
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
Segmentation: Europe Patient Monitoring Devices Market
By Monitoring Devices
- Cardiac devices
- ECG Devices
- Implantable Loop Recorders
- Event Monitors
- Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors
- Smart Wearable ECG Monitors
- Neuromonitoring Devices
- Electroencephalograph Machines
- Magnetoencephalograph Machines
- Cerebral Oximeters
- Intracranial Pressure Monitors
- Electromyograph Machines
- Respiratory
- Pulse Oximeters
- Spirometers
- Capnographs
- Peak Flow Meters
- Multi-Parameter
- Low-Acuity Monitoring Devices
- Mid-Acuity Monitoring Devices
- High-Acuity Monitoring Devices
- Hemodynamic
- Disposables
- Devices
- Fetal and Neonatal
- Fetal Monitoring Devices
- Neonatal Monitoring Devices
- Temperature Monitoring Devices
- Digital
- Infrared
- Analog
- Temperature Strips
- Weight Monitoring Devices
- Digital
- Analog
- Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Care
- Home Care
By Country
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
