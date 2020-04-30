CLOUD-BASED COMPUTING MARKET KEY VENDORS IBM CORPORATION. MICROSOFT, GOOGLE, AMAZON WEB SERVICES

The Cloud-Based Computing market study offers important statistics on the market status of producers and offers useful advice and direction for businesses and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report studies market size by manufacturers, by type and by application, production and consumption by regions, manufacturer’s profiles, production and consumption forecasts, upstream, industry chain and downstream customers analysis, opportunities & challenges, threat and affecting factors. With this Cloud-Based Computing market report, it becomes possible to gain a holistic view of the market effectively and then also benchmark all the companies in the Semiconductors and Electronics industry.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Google

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

Alibaba Cloud

Global cloud-based computing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1031.36 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Rising automation and agility is driving the market growth

Increasing demand to deliver enhanced customer experience will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing demand from end users as it offer consumption-based billing which will also propel the market growth

Increased cost saving and good return on investment is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Increasing concern associated with the data privacy and access will also restrain the growth of the market

VMware, Inc., Intel Corporation, RACKSPACE US, INC., Adobe, Verizon, CenturyLink., FUJITSU, NTT Communications Corporation, Kamatera, Inc., DigitalOcean, LLC., MassiveGRID, Liquid Web, LLC, Salesforce.com, inc., Charter Communications, Pivotal Software, Inc., CloudSigma Holding AG and others.

Global Cloud-based computing Market By Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Workload (Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery, Application Development and Testing, Database Management, Business Analytics, Integration and Orchestration, Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Management, Collaboration and Content Management)

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Understanding Porter’s Five Forces: Competitive Forces to Maximize Profitability

Competitive Rivalry. This looks at the number and strength of your competitors. How many rivals do you have? Who are they, and how does the quality of their products and services compare with yours?

Where rivalry is intense, companies can attract customers with aggressive price cuts and high-impact marketing campaigns. Also, in markets with lots of rivals, your suppliers and buyers can go elsewhere if they feel that they’re not getting a good deal from you.

On the other hand, where competitive rivalry is minimal, and no one else is doing what you do, then you’ll likely have tremendous strength and healthy profits.

Supplier Power. This is determined by how easy it is for your suppliers to increase their prices. How many potential suppliers do you have? How unique is the product or service that they provide, and how expensive would it be to switch from one supplier to another?

The more you have to choose from, the easier it will be to switch to a cheaper alternative. But the fewer suppliers there are, and the more you need their help, the stronger their position and their ability to charge you more. That can impact your profit.

Buyer Power. Here, you ask yourself how easy it is for buyers to drive your prices down. How many buyers are there, and how big are their orders? How much would it cost them to switch from your products and services to those of a rival? Are your buyers strong enough to dictate terms to you?

When you deal with only a few savvy customers, they have more power, but your power increases if you have many customers.

Threat of Substitution. This refers to the likelihood of your customers finding a different way of doing what you do. For example, if you supply a unique software product that automates an important process, people may substitute it by doing the process manually or by outsourcing it. A substitution that is easy and cheap to make can weaken your position and threaten your profitability.

Threat of New Entry. Your position can be affected by people’s ability to enter your market. So, think about how easily this could be done. How easy is it to get a foothold in your industry or market? How much would it cost, and how tightly is your sector regulated?

