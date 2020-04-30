Canned Tuna Market Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization To 2026

“Canned Tuna Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Canned Tuna Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Dongwon, Bumble Bee Foods, Thai Union Group (TUF), Crown PrinceInc., Natural Sea, Wild Planet, American Tuna, Century Pacific Food, Frinsa del Noroeste, Hagoromo ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Canned Tuna industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Canned Tuna Market: Tuna is a type of saltwater fish, canned in various types of sauces, edible oils, brine, and water, and sold for both commercial and retail purposes. It is one of the most affordable sources of animal protein in the world. Canned fish are fish which have been processed, sealed in an airtight container such as a sealed tin can, and subjected to heat.

The leading vendors in the market are Dongwon Group, Bumble Bee Foods, Thai Union Group (TUF), Crown Prince, Inc., Natural Sea, Wild Planet, American Tuna, Century Pacific Food, Frinsa del Noroeste, Hagoromo and etc. There are numerous small local vendors presented in each regions, which make the canned tuna market highly competitive and fragmented. In 2017, top 3 vendors (Dongwon, Bumble Bee Foods and Thai Union Group) totally occupied about 52.6% market share, based on sales volume.

The global Canned Tuna market is valued at 4050 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4780 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Canned Tuna market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Canned Tuna in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Canned Tuna in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Canned Tuna market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Canned Tuna market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Canned White Tuna

❖ Canned Light Tuna

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

❖ Convenience Stores

❖ Online Retailers

❖ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Canned Tuna market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

