Biomedical Refrigerators Market Report – Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities By Major players PHC Corporation, Liebherr, Helmer Scientific Inc., B Medical Systems

Biomedical refrigerators are used to store medical samples such as medicines, vaccines, flammable chemicals, enzymes, blood, and blood products – biomedical refrigerators used in hospitals, research laboratories, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, and blood banks. Unlike regular refrigerators, biomedical refrigerators offer specific storage conditions for medical products. Based on the application, these are used in different sectors as per particular requirements. For instance, ultra-low temperature refrigerators have significant applications in research laboratories and biomedical engineering facilities.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– PHC Corporation

– Liebherr

– Helmer Scientific Inc.

– B Medical Systems

– FOLLETT LLC

– Arctiko

– Migali

– Aegis Scientific, Inc.

– Haier

– TERUMO BCT, INC.

Increasing demand for blood transfusion, cellular therapies, and tailored medicines are prime factors for the growth of the biomedical refrigerators market. Besides, increasing the number of blood banks worldwide coupled with government initiatives, are favoring the growth of the biomedical refrigerators market. Moreover, increasing research and development activities in the area of biotechnology are supporting research activities. These factors are increasing the usage of biomedical refrigerators to store samples such as DNAs, RNAs, and biological molecules. Additionally, advances in regenerative medicine, biobanking, and drug discovery are further facilitating the growth of the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global biomedical refrigerators market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biomedical refrigerators market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting biomedical refrigerators market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the biomedical refrigerators market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Biomedical Refrigerators Market – By Type

1.3.2 Biomedical Refrigerators Market – By End User

1.3.3 Biomedical Refrigerators Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BIOMEDICAL REFRIGERATORS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS