World coronavirus Dispatch: Value of Dough Strengtheners Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2054 2018 – 2026

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Dough Strengtheners market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Dough Strengtheners market.

As per the report, the global Dough Strengtheners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Dough Strengtheners , surge in research and development and more.

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Dough Strengtheners market landscape.

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

The key market players of dough strengtheners are AB Mauri Food Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Corbion, Inc., Puratos Group NV, Thymly Products, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, DowDuPont Inc., etc., among the others.

Global Dough Strengtheners Market: Key Developments

In 2015, Corbion Caravan launched a clean-label product, Pristine® 2000, a novel dough strengthener which enhances the consistency and quality of the bakery products. The product was designed to satisfy the requirements of health-conscious consumers that prefer the use of baked goods prepared using simple ingredients.

In 2016, Cargill, Incorporated, launched liquid and de-oiled soy lecithin as a label-friendly alternative for DATEM (Diacetyl tartaric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides) and monoglycerides that are widely used as dough strengtheners in bakeries.

In 2018, DuPont Nutrition and Health launched POWERBake® 6000 product range, is a novel enzyme strengthening solution that helps to improve the consistency of buns and bread. This dough strengthener improves crumb whiteness, increases the final product volume, enhances the process of emulsification and improves tolerance to raw materials.

The changing lifestyle, improvement in financial conditions, the influence of western culture, etc. has increased the demand for bakery products in Asia Pacific region, and therefore, the demand for dough strengtheners might also increase as it can be used to prepare various bakery products of superior quality.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from dough strengtheners industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

