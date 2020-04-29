Visual Analytics Market Competitive Analysis 2025: Tableau SoftwareSAP SEQlik TechnologiesTIBCO SoftwareADVIZOR Solutions Pvt

Information and data mentioned in this report is collected from primary and the secondary sources which has obtained from various printable and non-printable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.

Increasing adoption of AI and machine learning and growing demand of cloud based business operations are the key factors driving the global visual analytics market. North America is one of the prominent regions in visual analytics market which will contribute the highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of Visual Analytics in different end-user verticals. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth industrial sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the visual analytics market.

Get Sample copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000740/

Leading Visual Analytics Market Players:

Tableau Software

SAP SE

Qlik Technologies

TIBCO Software

ADVIZOR Solutions Pvt. Ltd

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

MicroStrategy

IBM Corporation

Alteryx, Inc.

Visual Analytics Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Visual Analytics Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000740/

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Visual Analytics Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Visual Analytics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/