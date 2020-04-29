According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Veterinary CROs Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type, Application and Indication and End-User.’ The global veterinary CROs market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,440.15 Mn in 2027 from US$ 710.81 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global veterinary CRO market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global veterinary CROs market, based on the service type, is segmented into clinical trials, toxicology, market authorization and regulatory support, others.

The market for veterinary CROs is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing animal healthcare expenditure. Moreover, development opportunities in emerging countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years. Clinical trials segment led the market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Leading companies operating in the veterinary CROs market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Clinvet, Klifovet Ag, Löhlein and Wolf Vet Research, Oncovet Clinical Research, Ondax Scientific, Triveritas, Veterinary Research Management (VRM) LTD, VetPharm, Inc., Vetspin SRL among others.

The report segments Global Veterinary CRO Market as follows:

Global Veterinary CROs Market – By Service Type

Clinical Trials

Toxicology

Market Authorization and Regulatory Support

Others

Global Veterinary CROs Market – By Application

Pet

Livestock

Wild

Global Veterinary CROs Market – By Indication

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Others

Global Veterinary CROs Market – By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Veterinary CROs Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



