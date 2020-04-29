Surgical Waste Management Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

The waste, which is left out after a surgical procedure such as pathological & anatomical waste, bulk human blood, blood products, bulk body fluids, or other potentially infectious material (OPIM), microbiological waste is called as surgical waste. Hence, surgical waste management has to be done as it is responsible for the spread of various diseases.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the exponential growth of technological advancements in surgical waste management devices. There has been a growing focus toward revamping conventional surgical waste management equipment with automation and robot-assisted technology. Technological advancements have increased the efficiency and safety of devices, thereby preventing cross-contamination. This has transformed waste management from a manual process to an automated process.

Asia Pacific is expected to show a very strong rate of growth in its activities in the global surgical waste management market, thanks to its booming healthcare industry. As medical options expand in number and in regional outreach, countries in the Asia Pacific regions – especially Japan, China, and India – are poised to be the next big thing in the global surgical waste management market and provide both global players and regional ones ample opportunities of growth over the coming years. Meanwhile, most of the leading players in the global surgical waste management market are housed in North America and Europe, where extremely stringent regulatory norms regarding medical waste disposal are pushing healthcare organizations to avail premium surgical waste management services.

In 2018, the global Surgical Waste Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Surgical Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Surgical Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stericycle

Sharps Compliance

Daniels Sharpsmart

Republic Services

AMB Ecosteryl

AP Medical

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical Disinfection

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

ASCs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

