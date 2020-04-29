Smart Farming Market is Booming Worldwide | AeroFarms, Vertical Farm Systems, Allflex Inc., Mavrx Inc., GeoVisual Analytics, and More

Smart Farming Market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in Semiconductor industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in Smart Farming Market business report are all based upon the well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. These are the authentic tools used in market analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. Smart Farming Market report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take business towards the growth and success.

Global smart farming market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Market Definition:

Smart faming can be defined as application of one or more than one technology in the farming process to gain more efficiency and effectiveness. Smart faming is the advanced and innovative way of doing farming to get the maximum output and to reduce the human efforts. Advance technology includes usage of hardware, service and software to the process of farming. The technology includes irrigation management, scouting of crops, harvesting, seeding and many more.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in smart farming market are Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., , Vertical Farm Systems, AeroFarms, Signify Holding, Osram Licht AG, Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, , Aglytix, and 360 Yield Center.

Geologically, Smart Farming Market report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Swiss farms with the support of AGCO Corporation in software and hardware officially opened swiss future farms. This has been opened to make digital agriculture more strong and feasible by giving educational and consultancy services.

In January 2018, South Dakota State University partnered with raven industry to establish smart agriculture amenities within the south dakota university campus

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

