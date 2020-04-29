Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Study: An Introduction to Fundamental Charting

Advance Market Analyticsreleased the research report of Smart Agriculture/Farming Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Agriculture/Farming Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Agriculture/Farming. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers areAGCO (United States), Raven Industries (United States), Deere & Company (United States), (Trimble) (United States), AG Leader Technology (United States), GEA Group (Germany), Agribotix (United States), AgJunction (United States), DeLaval (Sweden), ec2ce (Spain), DICKEY-john Corporation (United States), CropMetrics (United States), Precision Planting (United States), SST Development Group (United States), Topcon Positioning Systems (United States), Teejet Technologies (United States), Granular (United States), The Climate Corporation (United States), Descartes Labs (United States) and Gamaya (Switzerland).

Smart farming is a farming management which uses modern technology to increase the quantity and quality of the agriculture product. This allows delivering more productivity and sustainable agriculture production based on more precise and resources efficient approach with the use of advanced technology. Smart farming allows farmer’s access to GPS, data management, soil scanning and internet of things technology. Farmers can then precisely measure variations within a field and adapt the strategy accordingly and also allows to increase the effectiveness of pesticides and fertilisers to use them more selectively.

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IOT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Farmers In the Agriculture

Growing Need to Improve Efficiency of Farming

Government Support to Adopt Modern Agriculture Techniques

Growing Population and Increasing Consumption of Protein-Rich Diets

Market Trend

Increased Usage of M2M Solution in Agriculture

Restraints

High Initial Cost Associated With the Advancement of Smart Agriculture Market and Limited Technical Knowledge and Skill of Farmers

Lack of Awareness in Farmers

Opportunities

Introduction of Big Data in Agriculture Farm

Integration of Smart Phones with Hardware Devices and Software Applications

Challenges

Data Management and Data Aggregation in Smart Agriculture

Lack of Standardisation in Smart Agriculture Industry

The Smart Agriculture/Farming is segmented by following Product Types:

Application (Water & Fertilizer Management, HVAC Management, Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Farm Labor Management, Milk Harvesting, Breeding Management, Feeding Management), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Smart Greenhouses, Fish Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Others), Offering (Hardware { Precision Farming Hardware, Livestock Monitoring Hardware, Fish Farming Hardware and Smart Greenhouse Hardware}, Software { Local/Web Based and Cloud Based}, Services { System Integration & Consulting, Managed Services, Connectivity Services, Assisted Professional Services and Maintenance and Support})

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Smart Agriculture/Farming Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Agriculture/Farming market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Agriculture/Farming Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Agriculture/Farming

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Agriculture/Farming market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Smart Agriculture/Farming Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Smart Agriculture/Farming Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

