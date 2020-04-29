Precision Locating System Market Report 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales Revenue, Business Strategies, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2025
Location system is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.
In 2018, the global Precision Locating System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Precision Locating System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Precision Locating System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Stanley Healthcare
Ekahau
Zebra Technologies
CenTrak
IBM
Intelleflex
Awarepoint Corporation
Versus Technology
TeleTracking
Ubisense Group
Savi Technology
Identec Solutions
AiRISTA
Sonitor Technologies
Elpas
Axcess International
Essensium
GE Healthcare
TimeDomain
BeSpoon
Intelligent Insites
Mojix
PINC Solutions
Plus Location Systems
Radianse
RF Technologies
ThingMagic
Locaris
SCHMIDT
KINGDOES
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
RFID
Wi-Fi
Ultrasound
Infrared
ZigBee
Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Industrial Manufacturing
Process Industries
Government and Defense
Retail
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Precision Locating System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Precision Locating System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Locating System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Precision Locating System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 RFID
1.4.3 Wi-Fi
1.4.4 Ultrasound
1.4.5 Infrared
1.4.6 ZigBee
1.4.7 Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
1.4.8 Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Precision Locating System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.4 Industrial Manufacturing
1.5.5 Process Industries
1.5.6 Government and Defense
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Precision Locating System Market Size
2.2 Precision Locating System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Precision Locating System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Precision Locating System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Precision Locating System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Precision Locating System Revenue b
Continued….
