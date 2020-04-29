Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Research report explores the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market for the forecast period, 2019-2027

Analysis Report on Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market

The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market.

Some key points of Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market segment by manufacturers include

Market Segmentation

The power lawn and garden equipment market has been segmented on the basis of equipment type and application. Based on equipment type, the market has been further classified into mower (riding (garden/turf tractor), non-riding), trimmer & edger (wire blade trimmer, fixed blade trimmer, hedge trimmer), snow thrower/blower (single stage, dual stage), rotary tiller, blower, vacuum, and sweeper, and others (sprayer, sprinkler). By application, the market is further classified into residential and commercial segments.

Geographically, the report classifies the global power lawn and garden equipment market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries. These countries include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market: Scope of Study

The report also includes key market indicator in the power lawn and garden equipment market. Porter five force analysis is also included in the report. Value chain Analysis which identifies the process of distribution of the product in the power lawn and garden equipment is also covered in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of our research. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments’ market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global power lawn and garden equipment market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (power lawn and garden equipment provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global power lawn and garden equipment market include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Briggs & Stratton, Deere & Company, ECHO INCORPORATED, Husqvarna AB, Kohler Co., Makita Corporation, MTD Products Incorporated, Snow Joe, LLC, Textron Incorporated, and Toro Company.

The global power lawn and garden equipment market is segmented as below:

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market, By Equipment type

Mower Riding (Garden/Turf Tractor) Non-Riding

Trimmer & Edger Wire Blade Trimmer Fixed Blade Trimmer Hedge Trimmer

Snow Thrower/Blower Single Stage Dual Stage

Rotary Tiller

Blower, Vacuum, and Sweeper

Others (Sprayer, Sprinkler)

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market? Which application of the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025.

