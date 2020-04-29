Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Products to Bolster the Growth of the Vehicle as a Service Market 2018 – 2028

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Vehicle as a Service market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Vehicle as a Service by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Vehicle as a Service market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Vehicle as a Service market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Vehicle as a Service market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

key players operating in the vehicle as a service market are Harman International Industries, Inc., Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, Volvo Cars, Accenture plc, Uber Technologies Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Lyft, Inc., and Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the vehicle as a service market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be a large market for vehicle as a service as majority of the vehicle as a service vendors such as Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, and Volvo Cars are based in Europe. The automotive market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by high penetration of urban transportation in various mobility as a service segment including vehicle as a service. Rising disposable income in countries in the aforementioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of vehicle as a service market in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Segments

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle as a Service Market

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle as a Service Market

Vehicle as a Service Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Vehicle as a Service Market includes

North America Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market US Canada

Latin America Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Intelligent Things Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market

China Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market

The Middle East and Africa Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Vehicle as a Service market:

What is the structure of the Vehicle as a Service market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Vehicle as a Service market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Vehicle as a Service market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Vehicle as a Service Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Vehicle as a Service market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Vehicle as a Service market

