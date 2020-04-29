Pharmacy Management System Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2027 – Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation and OMNICELL

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Pharmacy Management System Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Deployment, and Size.’ The global pharmacy management system market is expected to reach US$ 39,223.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,056.04 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global pharmacy management system market along with market drivers and restraints.

The global pharmacy management system market, based on the component, was segmented as solutions and services. In 2019, the solutions segment accounted for the largest market share in the global pharmacy management system market by product. Solutions play a vital role in effective and safe dispensing of pharmaceutical drugs, helps pharmacists to verify medications, hence the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include development of healthcare IT sector and increasing number of pharmacies. However, incorrect data consolidation is hampering growth of the market to a certain extent.

The pharmacy management system market majorly consists of players such as McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation and OMNICELL INC. Several companies in the market are concentrating on inorganic strategies, such as partnership for enhancing their position in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Sentara RMH Medical Center has adopted Omnicell’s central pharmacy automation to enhance control, efficiency, and safety of its medication management processes.

The report segments global pharmacy management system market as follows:

Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Component

Solutions Inventory Management Purchase Orders Management Supply Chain Management Regulatory and Compliance Information Clinical and Administrative Performance Other Solutions

Services

Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise



Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Size

Small- and Medium-sized Pharmacies

Large Pharmacy



Global Pharmacy Management System Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



