Peanut Seed Market Study: An Introduction to Fundamental Charting

The Peanut, Also Known As The Groundnut, Goober (US), And Monkey Nut (UK), Is A Legume Crop Grown Mainly For Its Edible Seeds. It Is Widely Cultivated For Its High-Quality Edible Oil As Well As For Its Use for Human Consumption and Fodder. The Peanut Seed Industry Has Witnessed a Substantial Change in the Past Century, With Farmers Relying on Purchasing Seeds from Market with Better Traits rather Than Relying on Seeds from Previous Season’s Harvest. As Per The Food And Agriculture Organization (FAO) Of The United Nations Statistics, India, Till 1991 Was The Largest Producer Of Peanut In The World, But By 2011 China Overtook India And Now Holds The First Position.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand For Nutritious Edible Products Made From Peanut Like Peanut Butter, Roasted Peanuts And Peanut Cookies For Meeting Consumption Requirements Of Globally Expanding Population

Developments In Seed Technology And The Introduction Of Genetically Modified Peanut Seeds Have Further Boosted The Peanut Seeds Market

Market Trend

Peanut Butter Powder With Prebiotics And Probiotics To Cater To The Growing Needs For Healthy Snacking

Restraints

The Inability Of The Farmers In Developing Countries To Get The Advantages Of Using Quality Peanut Seeds Due To A Combination Of Factors, Including Inefficient Seed Production, Distribution, And Quality Assurance Systems, As Well As The Lack Of Good Peanut Seed Policies And Other Regulatory Instruments

Opportunities

Rise of Agribusinesses, Manufacturing Peanut-Based Products with the Increasing Usage of Genetically Modified Peanut Seeds

The emergence of Peanut Seeds Manufacturing Enterprises with the Expanding Peanut Seeds Market

Challenges

Increasing the Adoption Rate of High Yielding Peanut Seeds by Raising Awareness among Farmers Regarding the Merits of the New Generation Peanut Seeds

The Global Peanut Seedis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Conventional, Genetically Modified), Application (Scientific Research, Farming, Others), Breed (Spanish, Runner{Florunner, Sunrunner, Southern Runner, Georgia Runner, Georgia Green, and Flavor Runner 458}, Virginia{Bailey, Champs, Florida Fancy, Gregory, Perry, Phillips, Sugg, Sullivan, Titan, and Wynne}, Valencia, Tennessee Red, Tennessee White, Others), Sales Channel (Specialty Store, Direct Sales, E-commerce, Others), End User (Farmers, Agri-Businesses, Research Institutions, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

