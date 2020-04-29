Hosiery (Women and Men) Industry Suppliers, Market Growth, Share, Demand, Trend and Forecasts 2023

Hosiery (Women and Men) Industry report outlines the evolution of Hosiery (Women and Men) industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2023.

The worldwide market for Hosiery (Women and Men) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 46900 million US$ in 2023, from 35000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Hosiery (Women and Men) is garments worn directly on the feet and legs. Most hosiery garments are made by knitting methods. Modern hosiery is usually tight-fitting by virtue of stretchy fabrics and meshes. Older forms include binding to achieve a tight fit.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, Iconix Brand Group, Inc, L Brands, Wolford, Donna Karan, CSP International SpA, Trer? Innovation, Sculptz, Inc., Langsha Group, Mengna, Fenli, Bonas, Naier, Jasan Group, Danjiya and Qingyi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ship socks

Short socks

stockings

Tights

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Adult men

Adult women

Children

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hosiery (Women and Men) Industry.

Chapter 1: Describe Hosiery (Women and Men) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Hosiery (Women and Men), with sales, revenue, and price of Hosiery (Women and Men), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hosiery (Women and Men), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Hosiery (Women and Men) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Hosiery (Women and Men) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

