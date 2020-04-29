GLOBAL POC (POINT OF CARE) BLOOD GAS AND ELECTROLYTE DETECTION MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Consumable

Instruments

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital& Clinics

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare Settings

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alere

Erba Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Radiometer

Abbott

Instrumentation Laboratory

Convergent Technologies

Bayer

Edan Instruments

Cornley

Fortress Diagnostics

LifeHealth

JOKOH

Medica

Nova Biomedical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Segment by Type

2.2.1 Consumable

2.2.2 Instruments

2.3 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital& Clinics

2.4.2 Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

2.4.3 Homecare Settings

2.5 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection by Manufacturers

3.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection by Regions

4.1 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection by Regions

4.1.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value by Regions

4.2 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection by Countries

7.1.1 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Distributors

10.3 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Customer

11 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Market Forecast

11.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Forecast by Type

11.8 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Alere

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered

12.1.3 Alere POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Alere News

12.2 Erba Diagnostics

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered

12.2.3 Erba Diagnostics POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Erba Diagnostics News

12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered

12.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche News

12.4 Radiometer

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered

12.4.3 Radiometer POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Radiometer News

12.5 Abbott

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered

12.5.3 Abbott POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Abbott News

12.6 Instrumentation Laboratory

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered

12.6.3 Instrumentation Laboratory POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Instrumentation Laboratory News

12.7 Convergent Technologies

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered

12.7.3 Convergent Technologies POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Convergent Technologies News

12.8 Bayer

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered

12.8.3 Bayer POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Bayer News

12.9 Edan Instruments

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered

12.9.3 Edan Instruments POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Edan Instruments News

12.10 Cornley

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered

12.10.3 Cornley POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Cornley News

12.11 Fortress Diagnostics

12.12 LifeHealth

12.13 JOKOH

12.14 Medica

12.15 Nova Biomedical

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

