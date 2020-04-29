GLOBAL POC (POINT OF CARE) BLOOD GAS AND ELECTROLYTE DETECTION MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Consumable
Instruments
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospital& Clinics
Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
Homecare Settings
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Alere
Erba Diagnostics
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Radiometer
Abbott
Instrumentation Laboratory
Convergent Technologies
Bayer
Edan Instruments
Cornley
Fortress Diagnostics
LifeHealth
JOKOH
Medica
Nova Biomedical
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Segment by Type
2.2.1 Consumable
2.2.2 Instruments
2.3 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospital& Clinics
2.4.2 Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
2.4.3 Homecare Settings
2.5 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection by Manufacturers
3.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection by Regions
4.1 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection by Regions
4.1.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value by Regions
4.2 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection by Countries
7.1.1 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Distributors
10.3 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Customer
11 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Market Forecast
11.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Forecast by Type
11.8 Global POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Alere
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered
12.1.3 Alere POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Alere News
12.2 Erba Diagnostics
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered
12.2.3 Erba Diagnostics POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Erba Diagnostics News
12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered
12.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche News
12.4 Radiometer
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered
12.4.3 Radiometer POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Radiometer News
12.5 Abbott
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered
12.5.3 Abbott POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Abbott News
12.6 Instrumentation Laboratory
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered
12.6.3 Instrumentation Laboratory POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Instrumentation Laboratory News
12.7 Convergent Technologies
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered
12.7.3 Convergent Technologies POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Convergent Technologies News
12.8 Bayer
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered
12.8.3 Bayer POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Bayer News
12.9 Edan Instruments
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered
12.9.3 Edan Instruments POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Edan Instruments News
12.10 Cornley
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Product Offered
12.10.3 Cornley POC (Point of Care) Blood Gas and Electrolyte Detection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Cornley News
12.11 Fortress Diagnostics
12.12 LifeHealth
12.13 JOKOH
12.14 Medica
12.15 Nova Biomedical
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
