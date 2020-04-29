The Packaging Coatings Resins market report gives the details about market trends, future prospects, market restraints, leading market drivers, several market segments, key developments, key players in the market, and competitor strategies. The report includes historic data, present market trends, product consumption, environment, technological innovation, future prospects, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, in the global Packaging Coatings Resins market research report, the key product categories are also included. This market report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for chemicals&materials industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global packaging coatings resins market are Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, DS Smith, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, Oji Holdings Corporation, Georgia-Pacific, Packaging Corporation of America, Detmold Group, Magnum Packaging, Mondi, Tetra Pak International S.A., Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company, Pratt Industries, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Bryce Corporation, Visy, Huhtamaki among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing food and beverages industry will boost the market growth

Increasing demand in automotive industry is expected to drive the global coating resins market.

Increasing urbanization and rapid industrial development will fuel the market growth

Increasing consumption and manufacturing of PET bottles will drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent government regulations can restrain the packaging coatings resins market

Emission of harmful VOC during the production can hampers the market growth

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Segmentation: Global Packaging Coatings Resins Market

By Type

Epoxy Thermoset

Urethane

UV-Curable

BPA Free

Soft Touch UV-Curable & Urethane

Others

By Substrate

Metal

Rigid Plastic

Glass

Liquid Cartons

Paper-based Containers

Flexible Packaging

Others

By Application

Food Cans

Beverage Cans

Caps & Closures

Aerosols & Tubes

Industrial Packaging

Promotional Packaging

Specialty Packaging

By End –User

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Components

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, TemperPack, a leader in sustainable packaging, launched a paper-based insulator. The main aim of this launch is to expand their product portfolio and to provide an alternative of commonly used insulating materials such as EPS foam coolers to the consumers

In October 2018, Electrolube launched a new conformal coatings at SMT Hybrid packaging. The main aim for this launch is to provide a tough, flexible and high performance coating and to meet the high demand of their customers

