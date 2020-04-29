Global Chlorotoluene Industry 2020: Market Size, Share, Trends, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Chlorotoluene Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx % by 2025. The market is segmented into Product type, Application and region. The market is largely driven by increasing potential application of Chlorotoluene.

Chlorotoluene by Product type is divided into o-chlorotoluene, p-chlorotoluene, and chlorotoluene mixture. Based on Application the market is divided into chemicals, agrochemicals, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, personal care, polymers, and others.

The market is analyzed in six regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region will projected to be the largest market in global Chlorotoluene Market, owing to growing product demand from agrochemicals & pharmaceutical sector.

Growing demand for food due to increasing population and growing need for increasing the agricultural crop yield, growing product demand in the manufacturing of fungicides & pesticides as a raw material are primary factors which are estimated to propel the market during the study period.

o-Chlorotoluene accounted for largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the projected period, owing to growing product use in the production of agrochemicals.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Some of the key players operating in this market are – Toray Industries Inc, IHARANIKKEI Chemical Industry Co. Limited, Merck KGaA, among others.

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

· North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

· Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

· Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

· South America- Brazil, Argentina

· Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Website: www.orianresearch.com/