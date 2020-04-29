Global Arachidonic Acid Industry 2020: Market Size, Trends, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Report to 2025

The Global Arachidonic Acid Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2023. This report features the market growth analysis and forecasting for the growth and revenue up to 2023 allied with the Arachidonic acid market. The market size estimations have been provided in terms of value (USD million).

The global Arachidonic acid industry report also identifies major market players and provides analysis in terms of company overview, Financials, products & services, market trends, recent developments and growth strategies.

Arachidonic acid is a polyunsaturated fatty acid present in the phospholipids (especially phosphatidylethanolamine, phosphatidylcholine, and phosphatidylinositides) of membranes of the body’s cells, and is abundant in the brain, muscles, and liver. Skeletal muscle is an especially active site of Arachidonic acid retention, accounting for roughly 10-20% of the phospholipid fatty acid content on average.

The Arachidonic acid market is segmented on the uses, application and regions. Arachidonic acid is widely used by food industries in various product applications such as infant nutrition products, women nutrition products and also by the pharmaceutical industries. The major applications are in the infant formula products and as a dietary supplements.

Regionally, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Middle East & Africa constitute the key market segments. US is the major market for arachidonic acid application in infant foods.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Arachidonic Acid Market are –

• QINGDAO FRAKEN International Trading Co. Ltd

• CABIO Biotech (Wuhan) Co., Ltd,

• HUATAI Biopharm Inc.,

• BAODING Faithful Industry Co.Ltd.

• CR International (Hong Kong) Ltd,

• Bluebio (YANTAI) Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd,

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Demographic Overview

3. Research Methodology

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

6. Market Factor Analysis

7 Global Arachidonic Acid Market by Application

8 Global Arachidonic Acid Market by Uses

9. Global Arachidonic Acid Market by Region

10. Market Trends & Competitive Analysis

11. Company Profiles

Author List

Disclosure Section

Research Methodology

Data Source

