GIS In Telecom Market Research Report, Segment by Industry Player, Type, Application, Global Marketing Channel, and Region 2020-2025

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. The acronym GIS is sometimes used for geographic information science (GIScience) to refer to the academic discipline that studies geographic information systems and is a large domain within the broader academic discipline of geoinformatics. What goes beyond a GIS is a spatial data infrastructure, a concept that has no such restrictive boundaries.

One driver in the market is growth of enterprise GIS. With continuous digitization and increasing internet penetration across the globe, telecom companies are adopting the GIS market analysis to offer a wide range of services for increasing their customer reach.

One trend in the market is use of GIS and big data. The growing use of GIS data coupled with big data analytics is gaining traction in the market. Various end-user segments are using GIS tools for Hadoop by Esri, a GIS provider to study the impact of driver carpooling as it aids in visualization and the analysis of maps.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the GIS market in telecom sector during 2017 primarily owing to the overall maturity of the telecom sector coupled with early adoption of GIS technologies including GIS analytics and GIS cloud. According to Technavio’s market research analysts, this regional segment is likely to continue its dominance in the GIS mapping software market throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the global GIS In Telecom market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global GIS In Telecom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Esri

Hexagon

Maxar Technologies

Pitney Bowes

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Data

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global GIS In Telecom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the GIS In Telecom development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GIS In Telecom are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

