General and Administrative Outsourcing Market Sales Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply And Consumption Demand Analysis By 2025

With fast changing technological trends, companies need to adopt best practices, new technologies, or transform business models. For instance, growing pressure to optimize business performance has forced many finance executives to look for new strategies that include outsourcing F&A-based services.

These factors have made companies operating business in several industry verticals to look for new strategies to align people, operate process, and technologies. Organizations adopt advanced IT solutions such as cloud computing, analytics, virtualization, mobility solutions, and digital technologies. The digital transformation in the BFSI, healthcare, telecom, and manufacturing sectors requires efficient planning processes to manage G&A costs. BPO is not new to the IT industry, and many organizations have partially or wholly outsourced their functions such as F&A and HR. Organizations facing difficulties in managing G&A expenses require G&A outsourcing services. The G&A cost applies to each of the functional department, which increases over a particular time frame.

In 2018, the global General and Administrative Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global General and Administrative Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Infosys

TCS

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

FAO (Finance and Accounting Outsourcing)

RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing)

Payroll Outsourcing

Procurement Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global General and Administrative Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the General and Administrative Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of General and Administrative Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

