Global Food Waste Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 53.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.99% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Food Waste Management Industry

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of the organic waste for the production of animal feed and fertilizer is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Harmful effect on the environment due to pyre techniques is another factor restraining the market

Increasing population due to which there is reduction in consumption losses is another factor restraining the market

The report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Process: Aerobic Digestion, Anaerobic Digestion, Incineration/Combustion

By End User: Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers, Food Distributors & Suppliers

By Waste Type: Cereals, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish and Sea Food, Oilseeds & Pulses, Processed Food, Coffee Grounds & Tea

Top Players in the Market are: Veolia, Suez Environment, Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle., Covanta Holding Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG., Waste Connections, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Biffa, Rumpke, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., FCC Environment, Liquid Environmental Solutions, GRUNDON.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Food Waste Management market?

The Food Waste Management market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Food Waste Management Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Food Waste Management Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

