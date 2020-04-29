Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market Worth US$ 3,155.64 Mn in 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Delivery Mode, and End-User’. The global electronic trial master file market is expected to reach US$ 3,155.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 938.32 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global electronic trial master file (eTMF) market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global electronic trial master file (eTMF) market, based on the component, is segmented into software and service. The service segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% in the market during the forecast period. The clinical trial process is a very complex and highly regulated stage for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other life science companies. eTMF solutions enable these companies to manage their workflow efficiently and accurately. The development of information technology has allowed healthcare IT companies to offers solutions and services for clinical trial administration.

The market for electronic trial master file (eTMF) is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising in number of clinical trials and rising adoption of eTMF. Moreover, strategic initiatives by market players are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years. Besides, digitalization of clinical trials is expected to be a prevalent trend in the market.

Leading companies operating in the electronic trial master file (eTMF) market are Covance Inc (Lab Corp), Oracle, Ennov, Mastercontrol, Inc., Omnicomm, Pharmavigilalnce, Veeva Systems, and Phlexglobal, Aurea, Inc and TRANSPERFECT among others.

The report segments Global Electronic Trial Master File Market as follows:



Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – By Component

Service

Software

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – By Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Others

Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



