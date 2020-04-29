Dog grooming refers to using of beauty products and trimming techniques and dyeing to increase the beauty of pets, to hide the shortcomings of dog and add beauty.

In 2018, the global Dog Grooming Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dog Grooming Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dog Grooming Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Spectrum Brands

Hartz

Central Garden & Pet Company

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Wahl Clipper Corporation

andis

Geib Buttercut

PetEdge

Rolf C. Hagen

Petmate

Coastal Pet Products

Millers Forge

Chris Christensen Systems

Bio-Groom

TropiClean

Lambert Kay

Davis

Earthbath

Synergy Labs

Pet Champion

Miracle Care

Cardinal Laboratories

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bathing & Brushing

Hair Removal

Nail Trimming

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Home-Based Application

Commercial Application

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dog Grooming Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dog Grooming Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dog Grooming Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dog Grooming Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Bathing & Brushing

1.4.3 Hair Removal

1.4.4 Nail Trimming

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dog Grooming Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Home-Based Application

1.5.3 Commercial Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dog Grooming Services Market Size

2.2 Dog Grooming Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dog Grooming Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Dog Grooming Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Dog Grooming Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Dog Grooming Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Dog Grooming Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Dog Grooming Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Dog Grooming Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Dog Grooming

Continued….

