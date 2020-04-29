Crowdsourced Security Market will likely see excellent gains in key business segments

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Crowdsourced Security Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Crowdsourced Security Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Crowdsourced Security This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Applause (United States), Bugcrowd Inc. (United States), Cobalt Labs Inc. (United States), Detectify (Sweden), HackerOne (United States), passbrains (Germany), Planit (United States), Rainforest (United States), Synack (United States) and Zerocopter (Netherlands).

Definition:

Crowdsourced security is the approach of organized security where various ethical hackers search and report the vulnerabilities in the assets of the organization. It is derived from the active testers per asset or ecosystem with more traditional testing methods. Crowd sourced security is used by leading edge firms like Google, Apple, and Facebook. Further, it helps to eliminate the imbalance between the cyber attackers and enterprise security defenders. It also provides results to support risk reduction, cost control and decrease operational overhead.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide reaction to it has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic. At AMA Market Analysts, are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Crowdsourced Security Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying.

Market Drivers

Continuous Adoption of Different Security Measures to Detect and Prevent the Presence of Cyber Threat

Increasing Focus of Different Industries to Upgrade the Traditional Security Measures

Market Trend

Growing Technological Advancements which Require Security Solutions

Restraints

Adoption of Preventive Security Measures Rather than Remedial Solutions

Opportunities

Growing Android and IoS Development is leading to Adoption of Security Assessment Solutions

Cloud Based Availability of Platform is Boosting the Market

The Global Crowdsourced Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Web Application, Mobile Application, Others), Application (Back office, Front office), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Others), Form (Crowd sourced Bug Bounty, Gamified Crowd sourced Technologies, Sharing Intelligence, Collaborating for a Specific Cause, Crowd sourced Penetration Tests, Others), Crowd type (Private, Public)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Crowdsourced Security Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Crowdsourced Security market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Crowdsourced Security Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Crowdsourced Security

Chapter 4: Presenting the Crowdsourced Security Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Crowdsourced Security market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Crowdsourced Security Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Crowdsourced Security Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

