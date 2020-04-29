Cotton Yarn Market Manufacturers, Industry Share, Size and Demand Forecasts 2023

Cotton Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fiber, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, and rope making..

The major raw material for cotton yarn is cotton and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of cotton yarn, and then impact the price of cotton yarn. The production cost of cotton yarn is also an important factor which could impact the price of cotton yarn. The cotton yarn manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Texhong, Weiqiao Textile, Huafu, Henan Xinye Textile, BROS, China Resources, Huamao, Lutai Textile, Guanxing, Hengfeng, Shandong Ruyi, Huafang, Sanyang, Dasheng, Lianfa, Vardhman Group, Nahar Spinning, Alok, Trident Group, KPR Mill Limited, Nitin Spinners, Aarti International, Spentex, Daewoo, Bitratex Industries, Nishat Mills, Fortex and Parkdale

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Carded Yarn

Combed Yarn

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Home Textiles

Apparel

Industrial Textiles

Others

