Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Household Induction Cook-tops Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

By geography, Europe was the largest contributor to the market followed by North America and Asia-Pacific respectively. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to its robust economic growth. China and India being the most populous countries are key contributors to the future potential for growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the major factors driving the growth of Asia-Pacific household induction cook-tops market include urbanization, fast economic developments, rising population, and increasing costs of fuels such as natural gas, LPG, and others. Though the technology has been in the market for a long time, the region is seeing late adoption due to resistance for change to flat bottom cookware. This report provides strategic analysis of the global household induction cook-tops market, and the market growth forecast for the period 2013 – 2019. The detailed value chain analysis helps the market competitors to formulate their business strategies at every stage of their business. Moreover, the market estimates have been analyzed by keeping in mind the several factors which affect the market. Moreover, the Porter's five forces analysis and market attractiveness included in the report provides deep understanding of the market.

In terms of market competitiveness, with global market being dominated by regional players, there is increased trend of mergers and acquisitions, due leading white goods industry players eyeing opportunities to enter and expand their market shares. The competitive profiling of the key players included in the report helps in making strategic business decisions. The global household induction cook-tops market consists of many renowned players namely AB Electrolux, Whirlpool Corporation, Indesit Corporation and Fischer & Paykel among others. These key players focus on technological developments and strategic alliances which help them to remain competitive in the market. Such business strategies also help other competitors to sustain a steady position in the global market.

