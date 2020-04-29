China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2024 Current Trends, Services, Innovations, Key Features Technology, Company Profiles, Demand, Growth Opportunities

China Outbound Tourism Market is expected to exceed US$ 163 Billion by 2024.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased affluence of Chinese citizens, increased air connectivity, the easing of visa restrictions around the globe, consumer confidence and appetite for outbound travel.

The report “China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2024” offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for China outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to China international travelers visitation, spending, purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore China outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 11 nations. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of China outbound travel & tourism.

Key Findings:

The number of Chinese travelers to Korea has dropped by more than 40 percent in 2017

Visa requirements for Chinese travelers visiting Japan were eased from 2017

China is the largest source market for Taiwan tourism

China ranks top in terms of number of visitor arrivals to Hong Kong

Chinese visitors spend more in the US than visitors from any other nation

Travelers from China to Taiwan have dwindled in 2016 and 2017

China outbound travelers mostly travel for the pleasure purposes

China Outbound Travel And Tourism Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

11 Countries Chinese Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

11 Countries Chinese Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

11 Countries Chinese Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Travel & Tourism

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global China Outbound Travel And Tourism Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global China Outbound Travel And Tourism Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global China Outbound Travel And Tourism Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global China Outbound Travel And Tourism Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global China Outbound Travel And Tourism Market?

The Content of the Study Subjects, Includes a Total of 15 Chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe China Outbound Travel And Tourism product scope, market overview , market opportunities , market driving force and market risks.

, to describe China Outbound Travel And Tourism , market , market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of China Outbound Travel And Tourism, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of China Outbound Travel And Tourism in 2020 and 2024.

to profile the top manufacturers of China Outbound Travel And Tourism, with and global market share of China Outbound Travel And Tourism in 2020 and 2024. Chapter 3, the China Outbound Travel And Tourism competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

the China Outbound Travel And Tourism competitive and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4 , the China Outbound Travel And Tourism breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions , from 2020 to 2024.

, the China Outbound Travel And Tourism breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the , from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 , to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2020 to 2024.

, to break the sales data at the and market share for key countries in the world, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2020 to 2024.

to segment the sales by market rate by type, application, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 12, China Outbound Travel And Tourism market forecast, by regions, type and application , with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024.

China Outbound Travel And Tourism market forecast, , with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe China Outbound Travel And Tourism sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

