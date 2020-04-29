Capital Spending on Memory Devices Market – Global Industry Outlook, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025

Semiconductor capital spending refers to money spent or funds used by a semiconductor company in producing semiconductor ICs. Semiconductor capital spending includes the repair of semiconductor production equipment or the purchase of equipment.

Portable electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets become obsolete after a short time because of rapid launches of next-version models by vendors. On average, the replacement cycle is 8-12 months. In the past, the replacement period was much longer. Due to the reduction in the product replacement cycle time, the demand for memory devices for newly launched devices is expected to rise drastically, and this will increase the capital spending on memory devices by semiconductor companies, leading to the growth of market.

According to the report, the adoption of communication devices and consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and smart LED TVs is constantly increasing. As a result of advances in the consumer electronics sector, which have seen the emergence of 3D and UHD TVs and hybrid laptops, the demand for NAND flash and DRAM memory devices will also increase steadily during the forecast period, thus leading to an increase in capital spending on memory devices.

In 2018, the global Capital Spending on Memory Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Capital Spending on Memory Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung Semiconductor

SK Hynix

Micron Technology

SanDisk

Toshiba

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DRAM

Mobile DRAM

NAND Flash

3D NAND Flash

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

Tablets

Smart LED TVs

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Capital Spending on Memory Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Capital Spending on Memory Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Capital Spending on Memory Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

