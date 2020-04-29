Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Functional Food Market – Overview on Ongoing Trends 2027
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Functional Food market.
The report on the global Functional Food market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Functional Food market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Functional Food market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Functional Food market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Functional Food market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Functional Food market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Functional Food Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Functional Food market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Functional Food market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
Aggressive marketing by manufacturers, growing health issues, widening the span of distribution channels and Inclination towards novel and processed food varieties are some of the major drivers of the functional food market growth in GCC. Increasing awareness of health food among consumers and government support for fortified foods has attracted many retailers and multi-national companies towards the health food category across GCC. The purchasing power of consumers is as high as to that of some of the developed countries of the U.S, and the Europe which makes GCC a hot spot for various new entrants too.
In terms of absolute increment, Saudi Arabia represents the largest market followed by UAE (United Arab Emirates) due to its size, wherein Kuwait is expected to grow at the highest CAGR closely followed by Qatar& Bahrain.
In this study, we analyze the GCC Functional Food Market during 2014-2020. We focus on:
Market size and forecast, 2013-2020
Detailed market trends and forecast of categories such as cereals, flakes & confectionary, dairy products, iodinated salt, fortified egg & meat and oil/margarine
Key drivers and developments in functional foods
Detailed analysis of distribution channels for functional food such as Hypermarket or A-class stores, Self-service & B-class chains, Consumer co-operatives & groceries and others (convenience stores, discount stores, and food & drug stores).
Key drivers and developments in countries namely Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain
