Research Nester released a report titled “Antidepressant Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global antidepressant drugs market in terms of market segmentation by drug class, by depressive disorder and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for antidepressant drugs is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 2.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by drug class, by depressive disorder and by region, out of which, the drug class segment is further segmented into serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors [SNRIs], selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors [SSRIs], tricyclic antidepressants [TCAs], monoamine oxidase inhibitors [MAOIs], noradrenaline and specific serotoninergic antidepressants [NASSAs] and others.

The segment for selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors [SSRIs] is anticipated to hold the leading share in the antidepressant drugs market on account of availability of these drugs in much larger quantities globally. These drugs relieve the symptoms of depression and other related disorders, and lead to an improved mental health.

Based on region, the antidepressant drugs market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share on account of high demand for antidepressant drugs by the people in the region and growing cases of depressive disorders and other mental health disorders in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest rate growth over the forecast period on account of large population in the region which raises the demand of antidepressant drugs

Rising Cases of Depressive Disorders to Boost the Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization, depression is a common disorder across the globe which affects about 264 million people globally. Moreover, around 800,000 people die due to suicide every year and 76% to 85% of people living in the low and middle income countries do not receive any treatment for their mental health disorders. On account of these factors, the market is predicted to witness lucrative growth opportunities. However, the side effects associated with the antidepressant drugs, including weight gain, nausea, dizziness, dry mouth, headaches and others, is predicted to restrict the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global antidepressant drugs market which includes company profiling of Allergan, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Alkermes.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global antidepressant drugs market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

