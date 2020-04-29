3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest 3D Printing Materials Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the 3D printing materials market include Hoganas, Concept Laser GmbH, D Systems, Inc., Arkema S.A., Arcam AB, Solidscape, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, ExOne, Voxeljet AG, Royal DSM N.V, Envisiontec, LPW Technology Ltd., SLM Solutions, Stratasys, Ltd., Optomec. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

3D printing technology has been growing rapidly over the past few years on account of its increasing applications across various sectors. The market witnessed robust growth due to expanding applications of 3D printing across various sectors such as automotive, electronics & consumer goods, medical, architecture, and education. In addition, decreasing cost of 3D printers and its adoption across education and government sectors is expected to further augment demand in the near future. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using 3D printing over conventional methods of manufacturing various products is fueling growth of this market. 3D printing materials are a major component of 3D printing technology. Thus, growth in the 3D printing materials market is expected to drive the demand for 3D printing materials. However, high cost of 3D materials expected to be a restraining factor for market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of 3D printing materials.

Market Segmentation

The entire 3D printing materials market has been sub-categorized into product, end-user, technology. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Ceramics

Plastics

Metals

By End-User

Electronics & Consumer Products

Automotive

Medical

Industrial, Education

Aerospace

By Technology

Polyjet

Fuse Deposition Modeling [FDM]

Selective Laser Sintering [SLS]

Stereolithography [SLA]

Colorjet

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for 3D printing materials market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

