Visible Light Communications (VLC) Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Global Outlook, Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026

The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market.

Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Leading Players

, Axrtek, Avago Technologies, Casio Computer Co, Panasonic Corporation, Lvx Systems, Pure Li-Fi, Firefly Wireless Networks, Gallium Lighting, Koninklijke Philips, Nakagawa Laboratories, San’an Optoelectronics Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Access Points, Station Points Market segment by Application, split into, Indoor Applications, Underwater Communications Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America The study objectives of this report are:, To analyze global Visible Light Communications (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players., To present the Visible Light Communications (VLC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America., To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies., To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Visible Light Communications (VLC) are as follows:, History Year: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Year 2020 to 2026 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Access Points

1.4.3 Station Points

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Indoor Applications

1.5.3 Underwater Communications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Visible Light Communications (VLC) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Visible Light Communications (VLC) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Visible Light Communications (VLC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Visible Light Communications (VLC) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Axrtek

13.1.1 Axrtek Company Details

13.1.2 Axrtek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Axrtek Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

13.1.4 Axrtek Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Axrtek Recent Development

13.2 Avago Technologies

13.2.1 Avago Technologies Company Details

13.2.2 Avago Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Avago Technologies Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

13.2.4 Avago Technologies Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Avago Technologies Recent Development

13.3 Casio Computer Co

13.3.1 Casio Computer Co Company Details

13.3.2 Casio Computer Co Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Casio Computer Co Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

13.3.4 Casio Computer Co Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Casio Computer Co Recent Development

13.4 Panasonic Corporation

13.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details

13.4.2 Panasonic Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Panasonic Corporation Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

13.4.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

13.5 Lvx Systems

13.5.1 Lvx Systems Company Details

13.5.2 Lvx Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Lvx Systems Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

13.5.4 Lvx Systems Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Lvx Systems Recent Development

13.6 Pure Li-Fi

13.6.1 Pure Li-Fi Company Details

13.6.2 Pure Li-Fi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Pure Li-Fi Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

13.6.4 Pure Li-Fi Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Pure Li-Fi Recent Development

13.7 Firefly Wireless Networks

13.7.1 Firefly Wireless Networks Company Details

13.7.2 Firefly Wireless Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Firefly Wireless Networks Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

13.7.4 Firefly Wireless Networks Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Firefly Wireless Networks Recent Development

13.8 Gallium Lighting

13.8.1 Gallium Lighting Company Details

13.8.2 Gallium Lighting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Gallium Lighting Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

13.8.4 Gallium Lighting Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Gallium Lighting Recent Development

13.9 Koninklijke Philips

13.9.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

13.9.2 Koninklijke Philips Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Koninklijke Philips Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

13.9.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

13.10 Nakagawa Laboratories

13.10.1 Nakagawa Laboratories Company Details

13.10.2 Nakagawa Laboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Nakagawa Laboratories Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

13.10.4 Nakagawa Laboratories Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Nakagawa Laboratories Recent Development

13.11 San’an Optoelectronics

10.11.1 San’an Optoelectronics Company Details

10.11.2 San’an Optoelectronics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 San’an Optoelectronics Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction

10.11.4 San’an Optoelectronics Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 San’an Optoelectronics Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market.

• To clearly segment the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market.

