The Global Sports Betting Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet.

Global sports betting market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for real- time sports streaming and rise in internet speeds are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Sports Betting Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Sports Betting Industry

Market Driver:

Increasing emergence of machine learning in sports betting will drive the growth

Growing consolidation in sports betting market will also propel the market

Rising popularity of e- sports tournaments among population will also accelerate the market

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations by government in various countries will hamper the market growth

Risk associated with the huge losses will also hamper the growth of this market

The whole Sports Betting report can be divided into four major areas which include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are analysed and mentioned in the report. The Sports Betting market report helps the firm in exploring new uses and new markets for its existing products and thereby, increasing the demand for its products. The Sports Betting market report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. This global Sports Betting market report is comprehensive and opens a door of international market for the products.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Game Type: Association Football, American Football, Basketball, Hockey, Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing, Horse racing, Auto racing, Golf, Tennis, Cricket, Hockey

By Application: Draw games, Instant Games, Lotto, Numbers Games, Others

By Platform: Online, Offline

By Type: Line-in-play, Fixed Old Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy, Spread Betting, E-Sports

Top Players in the Market are: 888 Group, GVC Holdings PLC., Kindred Group, William Hill PLC, Bet365, StarsGroup.com., Betsson AB, Betway, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG, Unibet, Stakers Limited, Kambi Group plc, Royal Panda, MansionBet.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Sports Betting market?

The Sports Betting market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Sports Betting Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Sports Betting Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

