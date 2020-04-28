The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Leading Players

, Engine Yard, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, DXC Technology, Pega, … Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Cloud Application Platforms, Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Data Services, Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services Market segment by Application, split into, Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI), Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Gaming, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportation, Public Sector & Government, Telecommunications & IT, Travel & Hospitality Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America The study objectives of this report are:, To analyze global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players., To present the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America., To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies., To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) are as follows:, History Year: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Year 2020 to 2026 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud Application Platforms

1.4.3 Cloud Integration Services

1.4.4 Cloud Data Services

1.4.5 Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI)

1.5.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Gaming

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Logistics & Transportation

1.5.8 Public Sector & Government

1.5.9 Telecommunications & IT

1.5.10 Travel & Hospitality

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Engine Yard

13.1.1 Engine Yard Company Details

13.1.2 Engine Yard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Engine Yard Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.1.4 Engine Yard Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Engine Yard Recent Development

13.2 Google

13.2.1 Google Company Details

13.2.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Google Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.2.4 Google Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Google Recent Development

13.3 IBM

13.3.1 IBM Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft

13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Microsoft Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.5 Amazon

13.5.1 Amazon Company Details

13.5.2 Amazon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Amazon Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.5.4 Amazon Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.6 DXC Technology

13.6.1 DXC Technology Company Details

13.6.2 DXC Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 DXC Technology Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.6.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

13.7 Pega

13.7.1 Pega Company Details

13.7.2 Pega Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Pega Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Introduction

13.7.4 Pega Revenue in Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Pega Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

• To clearly segment the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

