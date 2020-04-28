Luxury Hotel Market 2020 By Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape And Key Regions 2025

The size of the global luxury hotel market was 171,100 million U.S. dollars and is projected to reach 232,300 million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.9% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report examines the size of the global luxury hotel market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global luxury hotel market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2214202

The luxury hotel industry is one of the leading customer service industries in the world. The growth of the travel and tourism industry is one of the main reasons for the growth of the luxury hotel industry. In order to meet the growing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. Asia-Pacific and China occupy the second and third markets with a market share of 19.28% and 18.73% in 2017.

Today, the top five companies account for more than 26.37% of the luxury hotel market share, and large global companies are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five suppliers are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share of 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41% and 1.24% in 2017.

This report focuses on key global players, covering

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.

ITC Hotels Limited

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2214202

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Market segment by application, divided into

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

The study The objectives of this report are: to

study and forecast the size of the luxury hotel market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To establish a strategic profile of the main actors and thoroughly analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-luxury-hotel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the luxury hotel market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players Luxury

hotel manufacturers

Luxury hotel distributors / wholesalers

Luxury hotel sub-component manufacturers

Industry association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the luxury hotel market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, condition and forecast of the global luxury hotel market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Luxury Hotel Industry

1.1 Market overview

luxury hotels 1.1.1 Scope of luxury hotel products

1.1.2 Market conditions and outlook

1.2 Size of the global luxury hotel market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Luxury hotel market by type

1.3.1 Business hotel

1.3.2 Hotel in a row

1.3.3 Hotel to airport

1.3.4 Resort hotel

1.4 Luxury hotel market by end user / application

1.4.1 Room

1.4.2 F&B

1.4.3 SPA

1.4.4 Others

Chapter Two: Players’ Analysis of Global Luxury Hotel Competition

2.1 Size of the luxury hotel market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2. 3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (The Best Players)

3.1 Marriott International

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the activity / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Luxury hotel turnover (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Hilton

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 Presentation of the activity / company

Continued….

About us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

Contact us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155