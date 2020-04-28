Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market is valued approximately at USD 7.92 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Hot melt adhesive is a form of thermoplastic adhesives which can softened and reshaped by heating above their melting point. These adhesives are applied on materials in liquid state. It is put into a dispenser gun in form of pellets which are heated by gun and then the glue in liquid form is dispensed onto the material. The glue is tacky when hot and solidifies in a few seconds to one minute. Hot melt adhesives can also be applied by dipping or spraying. Further, the wide range of applications offered by HMAs and increasing replacement of other adhesive technologies by HMAs has led the adoption of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) across the forecast period. Also, the high demand of HMAs in various DIY applications is expected to fuel the demand for Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA)s. However, the difficulty in usage of HMAs on hard to bond substances acts as an obstacle for the growth of market.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company (U.S.)

Arkema (France)

Dow Corning (U.S.)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany)

Jowat SE (Germany)

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (U.K.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Ashland Inc

Palmetto Adhesives Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)

Polyamide

Polyolefins

Amorphous Poly-Alphaolefin (APAO)

Polyurethane (PU) (including reactive HMA)

Others

By End-use Industry:

Packaging Solutions

Nonwoven Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market, by Resin

Chapter 6 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market, by Application

Chapter 7 Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9 Research Process

