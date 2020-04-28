Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Outlook 2020: Opportunity and Growth Analysis – Dominated By Novartis AG, Valeant, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” New Research Report Added to Databridgemarketresearch.com database. The report width Of pages : 350 Figures: 60 And Tables: 220 in it.

The Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. A portion of the key players profiled in the investigation are Novartis AG, Valeant, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, STAAR SURGICAL, Rayner, PhysIOL, Ophtec BV and many More

Industry Analysis

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is expected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2025, from USD 2.52 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market By Type (Traditional/Monofocal IOLs, Premium IOLs, Phakic IOLs), By Material (Foldable IOLs, PMMA IOLs), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Market Competitors

Some of the major players operating in the global intraocular lens (IOL) market are Novartis AG, Valeant, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, STAAR SURGICAL, Rayner, PhysIOL, Ophtec BV, SAV-IOL SA, Oculentis, NIDEK CO., LTD., Aurolab, Omni Lens, Care Group, Hanita Lenses, Fhiol, USIOL Inc., PowerVision, Inc., BIOTECH VISIONCARE, RxSIGHT, CooperVision and HumanOptics AG among others.

Competitive Landscape

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers are Restraints

Increasing prevalence of eye diseases

Government initiatives to control and treat blindness

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures

Technologically advancement and new product launch

Lack of proper coverage or co-payment policies for premium IOLs

Untapped potential of emerging markets

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Intraocular Lens (IOL) market is analIntraocular Lens (IOL)ed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

