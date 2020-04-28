Gene Synthesis Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook by 2025 – Twist Bioscience, OriGene Technologies, BioCat GmbH, GenScript
Gene synthesis is a technique of synthetic biology which is used to create artificial genes in the laboratory. The technique is used for molecular cloning, creating fusion proteins, or achieving sufficiently high protein expression levels. The global gene synthesis market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at USD 2,866.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 20,122.3 Mn by 2025.
The increasing investments & funds, especially for the development of a new enzymatic approach to DNA synthesis is expected to propel the growth for the global gene synthesis market. The technology platform, and other related resources are helping the company to accelerate the development of the gene synthesis. Companies have also increased their research and development funds for the enhancement of the gene synthesis. Additionally, in 2016, Twist Bioscience raised its revenue with US$ 61 million for the scale-up and commercial operation of the silicon chip-based high throughput low-cost gene synthesis platform.
The major players operating in the gene synthesis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, OriGene Technologies, Inc., BioCat GmbH, GenScript, Eurofins Scientific, Bioneer Corporation, ATUM, GENEWIZ and among others.
The report segments the global gene synthesis market as follows:
Global Gene Synthesis Market – By Products & Services
Consumables
Software
Services
Global Gene Synthesis Market – By Application
Diagnostics
Therapeutics
Research & Developmental Activities
Others
Global Gene Synthesis Market – By End User
Academic & Research Institutes
Diagnostics Laboratories
Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies
Others
Global Gene Synthesis Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
South America (SAM)
Brazil
The global gene synthesis market is highly competitive and driven by large number of agreements, collaboration and partnerships. For instance, in July 2017 Twist Bioscience signed an agreement with Synbio Technologies. The aim of the agreement is to provide the next generation DNA manufacturing and long-length DNA assembly at a commercial scale to customers across the globe.
