Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Market Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Fetal care and treatment of neonates are a standout amongst the most challenging tasks conceivable because of its one of a kind physiological and developmental needs. Fetal and neonatal monitoring is key in conveying life-maintaining, non-intrusive, and developmentally supportive care to neonates and in giving a tranquil and quiet condition to secure the improvement of the baby. Thus, there is a high demand for these products with low cost or locally manufactured products with safety as the primary criteria.

End-user/Technology:

The top users of this technology are mostly from Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, group practices, individual surgeons, and governing bodies), diagnostic centers & research institutes.

Market Dynamics :

Global Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 % for the next decade. Some factors such as the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections in newborn babies and large patient populaces of preterm and low weight birth babies in both developed and developing markets interest for neonatal care gear, thus, stimulating the development of the neonatal care hardware market. Again, premature and congenitally ill infants are born as a result of advanced maternal age, induced fertility, labor treatments, inadequate prenatal care, and changes in lifestyle preferences. Various disorders like anemia, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, intraventricular hemorrhage are diagnosed at the time of birth, and this aide in the development of the fetal and neonatal care market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Market can be segmented based on type of equipment used for neonatal (ventilators, incubators, phototherapy) and fetal (heart rate monitors, pulse oximeters, intrauterine pressure, catheters, fetal doppler, uterine contraction monitor), in-house monitoring, portability (portable, non-portable), method (invasive, non-invasive), software solutions (user-friendly), application (antepartum, intrapartum), users (hospitals, clinics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

Geographically, the global neurology monitoring market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. As of 2015, North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) held the most significant share of the worldwide fetal and neonatal care equipment market. A few factors, for example, the presence of a superior repayment structure, the accessibility of specialists (neonatologists) and all around prepared NICU (Neonatal Intensive-Care Unit) focuses are driving the development of the fetal and neonatal care hardware to advertise in North America. Be that as it may, the Asia-Pacific fetal and neonatal care equipment market is relied upon to witness the most astounding development in the conjecture time frame. Rising activities by different private and government associations for directing awareness projects to enhance neonatal care and rising birth rates in Asia-Pacific nations are some of the noteworthy components developing the interest for fetal and neonatal care equipment in the Asia-Pacific area.

Opportunities:

The growing popularity of fetal MRI, technological innovations and the high demand for portable and versatile systems are some of the prospects for the market players. However, they face the challenges of increasing product recalls and lack of awareness and economic constraints in developing countries. The growth drivers could be rising incidence of preterm birth, increasing awareness of prenatal and neonatal care, increased demand for prenatal therapeutics, diagnostics, and monitoring devices and government initiatives to provide better care for prenatal and neonatal infants

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are E Healthcare (U.K.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (U.S.), CareFusion Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Covidien PLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., Getinge AB, Nonin Medical, Inc.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

