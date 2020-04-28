Farm Video Surveillance System Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of Farm Video Surveillance System Market.

The farm video surveillance system solutions are wireless camera systems extensively used to track farming operations, with protecting animals, equipment, and facilities from any harm. There are various types of farms security cameras available for the surveillance of various areas of farming, including a monitor for intruders, protect water supplies, prevent break-ins, deter theft, and others.

The increasing need for safe and secure farming practices while ensuring the protection of belongings, assets, and infrastructure has propelled a global demand for farm video surveillance solutions. Various key players in the market are focusing on launching new products, specifically for farms, are fields. For instance, in April 2019, Axis Communications launched the AXIS Q6215-LE PTZ Network Camera with various features including 1/1.9″ progressive scan RGB CMOS image sensor, long-range Optimized IR and IR-LEDs that delivers video quality in low light or complete darkness up to 400 m. The camera has a resolution from 1920 x 1080 to 320 x 180 and provides 60 fps at all resolutions. Thus, these types of cameras are specially designed for farm video surveillance as they provide high resolution and surveillance even in the dark. Thus, the growing demand in poultry sheds for farm video surveillance systems, as end-users need to ensure operational efficiency and biosecurity adherence, the market for farm video surveillance is expected to increase.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Key Players Influencing the Market

Axis Communications

Basler AG

Bosch Security Systems

Dakota Micro, Inc.

Flir System Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Farm AB

com

ORLACO (Stoneridge, Inc.)

Supercircuits, Inc.

The global Farm Video Surveillance System market is segmented on the basis of offering and application. The report aims to provide an overview of Farm Video Surveillance System market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Farm Video Surveillance System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The global farm video surveillance system market is segmented on the basis of offering and application. Based on offering, the farm video surveillance system market is segmented into hardware and professional services. Further, hardware is segmented into cameras and accessories, whereas professional services were sub segmented into support & maintenance services, installation & implementation services, consulting services. On the basis of application, the farm video surveillance system market is segmented into intruder monitoring, livestock and crop monitoring, water supply monitoring, employee monitoring, equipment monitoring, operation monitoring, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Farm Video Surveillance System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Farm Video Surveillance System market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Farm Video Surveillance System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

