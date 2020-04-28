Epigenetics Market to Witness Rapid Growth by 2025 Top Key Players Illumina, Merck KGaA, Abcam, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer

Epigenetics market is expected to grow as declining prices of sequencing, increasing prevalence of cancer, funds & grants provided by government bodies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, promising precise treatments by neurogenetics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the epigenetics market by technology, product, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The Global Epigenetics Market is expected to reach US$ 2,611.57 Mn in 2025 from US$ 991.45 in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018-2025.

The List of Companies 1. Merck KGaA

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. Abcam plc

4. Agilent Technologies

5. Active Motif

6. QIAGEN

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8. PerkinElmer Inc.

9. New England Biolabs (NEB)

10. Illumina, Inc.

Global epigenetics Market – By Product

Reagents

Kits

Enzymes

Instruments & Consumables

Bioinformatics Tools Global epigenetics Market – By Technology

Histone Modification

DNA Methylation

Others

Global epigenetics Market – By Application

Metabolic Diseases

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Global Epigenetics Market – By End User



Academics & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Global Epigenetics Market – By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

For instance, in February, 2018 QIAGEN launches epigenetic breast cancer test in Europe. In November 2015 Abcam acquires AxioMx to access new growth opportunities and extend antibody leadership. Thus expanding its business in global epigenetics market.

