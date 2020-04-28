Epigenetics Market to Witness Rapid Growth by 2025 Top Key Players Illumina, Merck KGaA, Abcam, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer
Epigenetics market is expected to grow as declining prices of sequencing, increasing prevalence of cancer, funds & grants provided by government bodies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, promising precise treatments by neurogenetics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the epigenetics market by technology, product, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.
The Global Epigenetics Market is expected to reach US$ 2,611.57 Mn in 2025 from US$ 991.45 in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018-2025.
1. Merck KGaA
2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
3. Abcam plc
4. Agilent Technologies
5. Active Motif
6. QIAGEN
7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
8. PerkinElmer Inc.
9. New England Biolabs (NEB)
10. Illumina, Inc.
Global epigenetics Market – By Product
Reagents
Kits
Enzymes
Instruments & Consumables
Bioinformatics Tools Global epigenetics Market – By Technology
Histone Modification
DNA Methylation
Others
Global epigenetics Market – By Application
Metabolic Diseases
Oncology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Others
Global Epigenetics Market – By End User
Academics & Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Global Epigenetics Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
For instance, in February, 2018 QIAGEN launches epigenetic breast cancer test in Europe. In November 2015 Abcam acquires AxioMx to access new growth opportunities and extend antibody leadership. Thus expanding its business in global epigenetics market.
