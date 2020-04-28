COVID-19: Potential impact on Banana Flakes Market: In-depth Research Report 2019-2026

A recent market study on the global Banana Flakes market reveals that the global Banana Flakes market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Banana Flakes market is discussed in the presented study.

The Banana Flakes market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Banana Flakes market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Banana Flakes market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/15913?source=atm

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Banana Flakes market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Banana Flakes market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Banana Flakes Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Banana Flakes market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Banana Flakes market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Banana Flakes market

The presented report segregates the Banana Flakes market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Banana Flakes market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/15913?source=atm

Segmentation of the Banana Flakes market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Banana Flakes market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Banana Flakes market report.

growing demand for organic products from developed region as well as developing regions. With the growing health consciousness among consumers across the globe, the demand for healthier food items is gaining traction. As banana flakes form a crucial part in the production of cereals and other fruit based food products, its demand is likely soar in the coming years. The trend of consuming organic food products is gaining traction all over the globe with consumers focusing more on the organic sources of food production. This trend is expected to continue over the coming years and spread widely through developed regions. Although in terms of unit consumed, conventional remains the leading source, organic segment is likely to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017-2027 thus registering the fastest growth rate among the two in terms of value. In terms of volume also, the CAGR of organic source segment is projected to surpass the conventional source segment.

Developed Regions to be Key Consumers of Organic Banana Flakes

A fascinating trend was noted between 2014 and 2015 when the demand for banana flakes was extensively high in Russia and Poland, especially from the organic sources. In order to cater to the Herculean demand for banana flakes arising from these countries, the producers of banana flakes were compelled to use fresh bananas and thus meet the demand of the consumers. The trend of organic and herbal products has taken over the taste of consumers at present and in spite of being expensive, the demand for organic was quite high in these countries and is expected to remain the same in the years ahead. This trend can be seen proliferating in the developed regions of North America, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe. The use of banana flakes is considerably high as a raw material in the bakery industry and in other products such as yoghurt and ice cream in the dairy industry in Europe, thus pushing Europe up in the game.

In spite of organic sources witnessing the fastest growth rate both in terms of volume and value, conventional sources will retain its reigning position over the global banana flakes market over the course of the forecast period. The growing consumption of conventional source based banana flakes can be attributed to its inexpensive nature and wide availability, especially across developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. However, in terms of value, North America is expected to catch up in the game and surpass the Middle East and Africa by the end of 2027, thus gaining the third position after Asia Pacific and Western Europe.

Demand for Healthy and Organic Infant Nutrition to Boost Market Development

The food and beverage industry is the core end user of banana flakes. In the food and beverage industry, the segments that are the leading consumers of banana flakes are bakery and confectionery and infant nutrition. Although bakery and confectionery is the leading segment, infant nutrition has caught pace with it exhibiting the second leading CAGR after dairy products. It is expected to touch a valuation of US$214.4 Mn by the end of 2027 in comparison to the valuation of US$398.3 Mn of the bakery and confectionery segment. The growth of the infant nutrition segment can be attributed to the growing focus of parents on providing their children with better quality and healthy food which are fruit based. The inclination of these parents, which can be seen as a part of the ongoing trend towards organic food products is likely to push the sales of organic infant nutrition in spite of it being expensive than the conventional ones.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/15913?source=atm