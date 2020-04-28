Covid-19 Impact on Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market | Growth Drivers, Business Strategies and Future Prospects 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market: Epson, JK Group, Sawgrass, MIMAKI ENGINEERING, Sensient Imaging Technologies, Hilord Chemical Corporation, InkTec Europe, DuPont, STS Refill Technology, Splashjet, Swiss Performance Chemicals AG (SPC), KIWA Chemical Industry Co

Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Segmentation By Product: For Polyester, For Polyester Blends, For Cotton

Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Segmentation By Application: Garment, Home Decor, Signs and Banners, Flags, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 For Polyester

1.4.3 For Polyester Blends

1.4.4 For Cotton

1.5 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Garment

1.5.3 Home Decor

1.5.4 Signs and Banners

1.5.5 Flags

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Industry

1.6.1.1 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions

1.6.4 Proposal for Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink by Country

6.1.1 North America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dye Sublimation Printing Ink by Country

7.1.1 Europe Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Dye Sublimation Printing Ink by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Dye Sublimation Printing Ink by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Epson

11.1.1 Epson Corporation Information

11.1.2 Epson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Epson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Epson Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Products Offered

11.1.5 Epson Recent Development

11.2 JK Group

11.2.1 JK Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 JK Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 JK Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 JK Group Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Products Offered

11.2.5 JK Group Recent Development

11.3 Sawgrass

11.3.1 Sawgrass Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sawgrass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Sawgrass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sawgrass Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Products Offered

11.3.5 Sawgrass Recent Development

11.4 MIMAKI ENGINEERING

11.4.1 MIMAKI ENGINEERING Corporation Information

11.4.2 MIMAKI ENGINEERING Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 MIMAKI ENGINEERING Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 MIMAKI ENGINEERING Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Products Offered

11.4.5 MIMAKI ENGINEERING Recent Development

11.5 Sensient Imaging Technologies

11.5.1 Sensient Imaging Technologies Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sensient Imaging Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Sensient Imaging Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sensient Imaging Technologies Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Products Offered

11.5.5 Sensient Imaging Technologies Recent Development

11.6 Hilord Chemical Corporation

11.6.1 Hilord Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hilord Chemical Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Hilord Chemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Hilord Chemical Corporation Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Products Offered

11.6.5 Hilord Chemical Corporation Recent Development

11.7 InkTec Europe

11.7.1 InkTec Europe Corporation Information

11.7.2 InkTec Europe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 InkTec Europe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 InkTec Europe Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Products Offered

11.7.5 InkTec Europe Recent Development

11.8 DuPont

11.8.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.8.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 DuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 DuPont Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Products Offered

11.8.5 DuPont Recent Development

11.9 STS Refill Technology

11.9.1 STS Refill Technology Corporation Information

11.9.2 STS Refill Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 STS Refill Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 STS Refill Technology Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Products Offered

11.9.5 STS Refill Technology Recent Development

11.10 Splashjet

11.10.1 Splashjet Corporation Information

11.10.2 Splashjet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Splashjet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Splashjet Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Products Offered

11.10.5 Splashjet Recent Development

11.12 KIWA Chemical Industry Co

11.12.1 KIWA Chemical Industry Co Corporation Information

11.12.2 KIWA Chemical Industry Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 KIWA Chemical Industry Co Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 KIWA Chemical Industry Co Products Offered

11.12.5 KIWA Chemical Industry Co Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

