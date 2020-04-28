Coronavirus’ business impact: Soaring Demand Drives FPSO Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027
Global FPSO Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global FPSO market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the FPSO market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global FPSO market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the FPSO market value chain.
The report reveals that the global FPSO market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the FPSO market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the FPSO Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the FPSO market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global FPSO market
- Most recent developments in the current FPSO market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the FPSO market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the FPSO market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the FPSO market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the FPSO market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the FPSO market?
- What is the projected value of the FPSO market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the FPSO market?
FPSO Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global FPSO market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the FPSO market. The FPSO market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
segmented as follows:
Global FPSO Market, by Type
- Converted
- New-build
- Redeployed
Global FPSO Market, by Operator
- Small Independent
- Large Independent
- Leased Operator
- Major National Oil Companies (NOC’s)
Global FPSO Market, by Application
- Shallow Water
- Deep Water
- Ultra-deep Water
Global FPSO Market, by Hull
- Single Hull
- Double Hull
Global FPSO Market, by Propulsion
- Self-propelled
- Towed
Global FPSO Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Norway
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- India
- China
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Nigeria
- Angola
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The converted segment accounted for a major share of the FPSO market in 2017 due to low capital requirement and faster deployment of converted FPSOs as compared to new-build FPSOs
- International Maritime Organization (IMO) Regulation, by Region
- Analysis Investment Scenario, by Key Market Players
- Rise in investment in offshore oil and gas exploration, especially in deep water (500 to 1,499 meters) and ultra-deepwater (1,500 meters and above) areas
- The report provides an exhaustive list of upcoming and existing list FPSO and its storage capacity, owners, operators, project status, etc.
- Latin America is likely to be a leading player of the global FPSO market during the forecast period
