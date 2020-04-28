Contrast Media Market Share, Growth Rate and Market Forecast to 2022

The report on Contrast Media Market offers a detailed analysis of the MARKET size, growth, segments, key players, growth drivers as well as the challenges faced by the industry during 2016-2022. It covers various significant aspects including the growth opportunities and threats prevalent in the market. The various strategies to be adopted by investors and other clients in order to ensure successful business growth are also mentioned in the report.

Contrast media is a medical imaging procedure used to enhance the contrast of body fluids. It is widely used to improve the visibility of blood vessels and gastrointestinal tract. Iodine-containing contrast media and gadolinium contrast media are two of the most commonly used chemical. Contrast media enhance the visibility of different body parts to check any dysfunctionality within the human body.

End-user/Technology

Healthcare centers and hospitals are the main users of this technology. Two of the most common contrast media method used in the market are X-ray attenuation and MR signal enhancing. Generally, Iodine and Barium are being used for X-ray based imaging technique.

Further Iodine can be subdivided based on the viscosity, osmolarity, and absolute Iodine content. Gadolinium is used for magnetic resonance signal enhancement. Ultrasound scattering and frequency shift is the technology where microbubble contrast agents are used for sonographic examination such as the echocardiogram.

Market Dynamics

Advancement in imaging technology, rising chronic diseases (i.e. cardiac, cancer etc.), the aging population, increasing research and development activities are the main driving force for the growth of the contrast media market. On the other hand lack of awareness among people, insufficiently trained professionals, high cost, and stringent Govt.

regulations are some of the primary restraints. X-ray attenuation technique has the largest market share and expected to have a high growth rate in the forecasted period. Also, it is expected that ultrasonic method will experience a substantial growth in the period of consideration.

Market Segments

The contrast media market can be segmented based on the product as well as procedure. Based on the products it can be subdivided into 3 groups which include Gadolinium contrast media, Barium contrast media, and Iodine contrast media. Based on the procedure three of the most common techniques used are X-ray attenuation, MR signal enhancing and ultrasound scattering. This technology has vast application in detecting nephrological disorder, cardiovascular disorder, and gastrointestinal disorder.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the market leader followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Technological advancement, venture capital investment, govt support and increasing demand ensure North America’s leadership in the contrast media market.

High purchasing power and disposable income in North America and Europe also ensure the market growth. Investors and manufacturers are highly interested in Asia Pacific regions due to the presence of untapped market with lots of opportunities. Other geographic markets include South America, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities

Technological advancement, Govt. support and increasing awareness among people are creating lots of opportunities in the current market. Research is going on to remove the complication arising from the interaction of contrast media with the human body.

The highest growth rate is expected to be in the Asia Pacific region in the forecasted period. Various R&D work in critical disease sector and complex surgical procedures are also creating opportunities for the market to grow.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals (Germany), Medrad Inc., Lantheus Medical, SupertechInc, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, ACIST Medical Systems Canadian Imaging, TargesonInc, Pinyons Medical Technology, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi, Nova Biomedical, Covidien (Ireland), Bracco Diagnostic Inc. (Italy), GE Healthcare (U.K.), and Guerbet Group (France).

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

