Comprehensive Report on Genomics Market Global Analysis by 2025 Top Players: Illumina, Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, GE Healthcare
Genomics can be defined as the study of a gene and its functioning. The concept of genomics is aimed to understand the architecture of the genome which is comprised of the deoxyribo nucleic acid (DNA), ribo nucleic acid (RNA) and proteins. Genomics is meant to examine the molecular mechanisms and the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the genomics market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.
The market for genomics is expected to grow as growth in investments & funds for genomics, declining cost of sequencing procedures, increasing number of start-up companies, technological advancements in genomics are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the technologies of genomics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Get Sample PDF Copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000730/
The List of Companies
1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
2. Illumina Inc.
3. Eurofins
4. Qiagen
5. Agilent Technologies
6. BGI
7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
9. Danaher
10. GE Healthcare
The report segments the global genomics market as follows:
Global Genomics Market – By Technology
Sequencing
Microarray
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
Others
Global Genomics Market – By Product & Services
Instruments/Systems
Consumables
Services
Global Genomics Market – By Application
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery and Development
Precision/Personalized Medicine
Agriculture & Animal Research
Others
Global Genomics Market – By End User
Research Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Others
Global Genomics Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
Purchase this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000730/
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]